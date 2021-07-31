Two Pakistani intruders shot dead along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 10:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official of the BSF said on Saturday.
The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement near the border fence at 8.48 pm on Friday, he said.
The BSP personnel asked the intruders to stop, but they did not pay heed to repeated warnings.
Sensing threat, the BSP troops opened fire, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
