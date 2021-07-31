Left Menu

Two JeM militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-07-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 12:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a top Pakistani ultra, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, ''Topmost Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM Lamboo killed in today's encounter.'' ''Identification of the second terrorist being ascertained,'' he said.

The IGP also congratulated the army and police for their success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

