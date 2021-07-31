Two JeM militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
- Country:
- India
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a top Pakistani ultra, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.
In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said.
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, ''Topmost Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM Lamboo killed in today's encounter.'' ''Identification of the second terrorist being ascertained,'' he said.
The IGP also congratulated the army and police for their success.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Namibian
- Jammu
- Vijay Kumar
- Jaish-e-Mohammad
- Pakistani
- Marsar
- Pulwama district
ALSO READ
4 suspected drones spotted at different locations in Samba and Jammu
New nomenclature for Jammu and Kashmir High Court
Roshni scam: CBI searches premises of 3 IAS officers, others in Jammu, Srinagar
LG Sinha launches Jammu ropeway
LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Peerkho-Mahamaya ropeway in Jammu to boost tourism