22 prisoners injured as barrack wall collapses in MP's Bhind Jail

Twenty-two prisoners were injured after a barrack wall of Bhind Jail collapsed on Saturday. The barrack wall caved in around 5 am in morning, after which a stampede occurred in the jail.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Singh and Collector Dr. Satish Kumar S reached the jail and got all the injured inmates admitted to the district hospital for treatment. "This jail is around 150 years old. Barrack 6 was completely destroyed after its wall collapsed. 22 critically injured inmates were rescued and sent to the hospital. No casualty was reported," said Manoj Singh.

There are 255 prisoners in Bhind jail. According to the SP when the accident occurred there were 64 prisoners in the jail. The two inmates who are critical have been referred to Gwalior from Bhind district hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

