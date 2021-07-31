Left Menu

Ex-village head, his 3 sons booked under attempt to murder charges

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:27 IST
Ex-village head, his 3 sons booked under attempt to murder charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A former village head and his three sons have been booked under an attempt to murder charges over an alleged attack on the current village head, police said Saturday.

They said that Mohammad Mehtab, the current head of Sujru village under the Kotwali Police Station in the district, alleged that the accused threatened his sons and opened fire on them over old enmity.

SHO Santosh Kumar Tyagi said Mehtab's predecessor Furkan and his three sons -- Junaid, Aman and Inzmam -- were booked Friday evening under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He said the four accused are absconding and the police are trying to find them.

Security has been tightened in the village as a precautionary measure, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021