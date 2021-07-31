Ex-village head, his 3 sons booked under attempt to murder charges

A former village head and his three sons have been booked under an attempt to murder charges over an alleged attack on the current village head, police said Saturday.

They said that Mohammad Mehtab, the current head of Sujru village under the Kotwali Police Station in the district, alleged that the accused threatened his sons and opened fire on them over old enmity.

SHO Santosh Kumar Tyagi said Mehtab's predecessor Furkan and his three sons -- Junaid, Aman and Inzmam -- were booked Friday evening under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He said the four accused are absconding and the police are trying to find them.

Security has been tightened in the village as a precautionary measure, he said.

