Vyapam scam: 2 get 7 years in jail for rigging 2013 MP police constable exam

A special CBI court on Saturday sentenced two people to seven years imprisonment for rigging a 2013 police recruitment test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, better known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam.Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodia also fined Omprakash Tyagi 35 and Satish Jatav 35, both residents of Morena district, Rs 10,000 each, CBI special prosecutor Satish Dinkar told PTI.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:10 IST
Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodia also fined Omprakash Tyagi (35) and Satish Jatav (35), both residents of Morena district, Rs 10,000 each, CBI special prosecutor Satish Dinkar told PTI. As per the prosecution, candidate Tyagi paid Jatav Rs 1,25,000 to pass the constable recruitment test and the latter hired one Prakhar Trivedi to write the test using forged admission card and other documents. Trivedi, incidentally, died in a car crash during the course of the trial, Dinkar said.

Tyagi and Jatav were convicted under sections 419 (impersonation) 420 (cheating), 467 (transfer of valuable security) 468 (forged documents), 471 (use of forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Examination Recognition Act, he said.

Dinkar said CBI Inspector Shirish Pawade was the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

The Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal or Vyapam scam pertained to several exams being rigged in exchange for money, the total amount running into several crore rupees.

