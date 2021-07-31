Civic team from Thane to take part in cleaning operations in Mahad

Teams from the municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel will visit the Mahad area in Raigad district for clean-up operations after the last week's devastating floods.

The teams have been divided into four groups and they will help each and every flood-hit family, said Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

He also announced additional funds of Rs 1.50 crore for the clean-up of the city.

