Civic team from Thane to take part in cleaning operations in Mahad
PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Teams from the municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel will visit the Mahad area in Raigad district for clean-up operations after the last week's devastating floods.
The teams have been divided into four groups and they will help each and every flood-hit family, said Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.
Advertisement
He also announced additional funds of Rs 1.50 crore for the clean-up of the city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navi Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- Raigad district
- Mahad
- Thane
- Panvel
- Eknath Shinde
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra, Kerala matter of grave concern for country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
80% new Covid cases last week, 84% deaths in these states: PM at meeting with CMs of AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha.
Maha: 328 children lost one or both parents to COVID-19 in Raigad district
ED attaches assets worth approx Rs 4 crore in money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh: Officials.
Chopper crashes in Maharashtra's Jalgaon; 1 dead