Bhubaneswar becomes first city to achieve 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination: BMC

Scoring a new milestone, Bhubaneswar has become the first city to achieve 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination, informed Anshuman Rath, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-East, Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Scoring a new milestone, Bhubaneswar has become the first city to achieve 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination, informed Anshuman Rath, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-East, Bhubaneswar. BMC had launched a massive vaccination drive against Covid-19.

Speaking to ANI, Anshuman Rath said, "We had set a target to complete vaccination in a specific timeline. BMC has a record of around nine lakh people who are above 18 years of age in the city. Which includes around 31 thousand healthcare workers, 33 thousand front-line workers. 5 lakh 17 thousand people are in the age group of 18 to 44 years. 3 lakh 25 thousand people are above 45 years of age. We had set a benchmark for these categories to complete their vaccination in the specific timeline by July 31." Rath further added, "As per the report, we have already vaccinated 18 lakh 16 thousand people in the city. Only a few people were not being able to take first does due to various reasons. There is a migrating population, who is working in their office in Bhubaneswar and getting the first jab of Covaxin."

Talking about the vaccination of pregnant women, Rath said, "Pregnant women are getting their first dose at vaccination centres. BMC is running 55 vaccination centres, which includes 30 primary health and community centres, 15 mobilised centres and more than ten drive-in vaccination centres across Bhubaneswar. I thank the people of Bhubaneswar for supporting BMC in achieving the target for the Covid-19 vaccination. All the micro-planning was given by the BMC due to which Bhubaneswar has become the city which has covered 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

