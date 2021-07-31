Ensure adherence of Covid behavior, 100 pc vaccination coverage: J-K LG to officials

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday directed the administration to ensure the adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour and 100 percent vaccination coverage to eliminate the threat of the possible third wave of the virus.

Sinha chaired a series of meetings with Covid Task Force, deputy commissioners and district SSPs to review the coronavirus situation across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The meetings were the latest in the series, wherein the Lt Governor takes a district-wise assessment of the Covid scenario in the UT and seeks action-taken report from the district administrations, an official spokesman said.

In the meeting with the DCs and SSPs, the Lt Governor directed for adopting zero-tolerance against non-observance of Covid appropriate behaviour to ensure that the Covid situation remains under control.

Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners were instructed to monitor the working of joint teams for effective enforcement of containment measures.

"Adherence of covid appropriate behaviour, 100 percent vaccination coverage of the targeted population, maximum testing, wearing of face masks, strict implementation of micro containment zones, effective clinical management needs to be ensured in a mission mode to eliminate the threat of the third wave," the Sinha said.

He said the J-K administration is getting full support from the Centre in its fight against the pandemic.

Against the committed 6.5 lakh doses of vaccination for the current lot, the Centre has provided more than 16 lakh doses to J-K which itself speaks about its undeterred commitment and dedicated attention towards saving precious lives, he said.

"This will also help the UT government to achieve its target of covering 60 percent of the population with the first dose by August," Sinha said.

The LG said J-K's average vaccination coverage of the first dose in 45 and above age group clocking 99.9 percent, positivity rate dropping to 0.2 percent and all districts falling under green zone as per the stringent indicators for consecutive weeks are results of strenuous efforts by all.

He directed the Health Department to prioritise vaccination of college and university students.

"As the Covid situation in J-K has improved significantly, now we can work out a plan to open educational institutions in a staggered manner," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)