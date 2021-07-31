Left Menu

Nationwide COVID 19 Vaccination Drive: Centre reminds states to prioritize vaccination of vagabonds and destitutes

The Central Government reminds the states and Union territories on Saturday, to prioritize vaccination of vagabonds and destitute in the Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Drive.

31-07-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government reminds the states and Union territories on Saturday, to prioritize vaccination of vagabonds and destitute in the Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Drive. The Union Government has written to all States and Union Territories (UTs) to remind them of the vaccination of destitute and vagabonds who may not have access to self-registration on the Cowin website and who may lack resources for their vaccination. States and UTs have been advised to adopt a targeted approach to cover this group.

The Centre has requested the states and Union Territories to direct their concerned Departments of Social Justice and Empowerment and Health to work together to facilitate vaccination of the destitute, beggars and vagabonds. The concerned departments of State Governments have been encouraged by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to take the help of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and public-spirited citizens or volunteers in this endeavour. It has been also suggested that special sessions may be planned for conducting the vaccination for this group of population.

The Ministry has already advised all the States and Union Territories on May 06, for providing COVID vaccination to such groups of people like beggars, nomads; people residing in rehabilitation camps, while sharing the Standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding vaccination of persons who do not possess the prescribed identity cards. (ANI)

