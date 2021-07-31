Kala Jathedi arrest: Delhi Police Special Cell rewarded with 7 lakh

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday rewarded Rs 7 lakh to the team of Special Cell who executed the operation to arrest interstate gangster Kala Jathedi and his associates. Asthana interacted with the 38 personnel of the Delhi Police Special Cell that trailed and arrested gangster Kala Jathedi and his associate Anuradha Chaudhari in Operation Chakravyuh across 10 states.

Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday arrested wanted gangster Kala Jathedi, who was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh. A special team of Delhi Police has on Saturday arrested the most wanted lady don of Rajasthan Anuradha Chaudhari, a close associate of Kala Jathedi group allegedly involved in extortion, kidnapping, murder and abduction cases.

The Special Cell on Friday arrested the most wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi who was involved in several cases of murder, kidnapping, abduction and attempt to murder in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab with the cumulative reward of Rs 6 lakh on him. Kala Jethadi and Anuradha have been sent to 14 days of police remand, said the Police. Kala Jathedi along with other members of his gang including Anuradha used to carry out heinous crimes in Rajasthan and other states, said DCP Manishi Chandra.

Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhari were arrested from Sharanpur of Uttar Pradesh, informed the police. (ANI)

