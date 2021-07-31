Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria embarks on UAE visit

Left Menu

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday embarked on a visit to the United Arab Emirates in reflection of Indias growing strategic ties with the influential Gulf country.His visit comes nearly eight months after Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane travelled to that country.In December last year, Gen Naravane paid a six-day visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia in a first ever trip by a head of the Indian Army to the two important Gulf countries.An official release said the goodwill visit by the IAF Chief to the UAE will further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:55 IST
His visit comes nearly eight months after Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane travelled to that country. Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)
An official release said the ''goodwill visit'' by the IAF Chief to the UAE will further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. It said Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria is visiting the UAE on an invitation from Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF and AD).

''The IAF and UAE AF and AD have had significant professional interactions in the past few years and this visit will further strengthen the defence cooperation and Air Force level exchanges, as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides,'' it said, without mentioning the duration of the visit. In the last few years, India's ties with the UAE have witnessed a major upswing. The UAE Air Force had provided mid-air refuelling to a number of Rafale fighter jets on their journey from France to India. India is procuring 36 Rafale jets from France out of which 24 have already been delivered.

