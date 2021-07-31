MP: 22 inmates injured in Bhind prison after barracks collapses; others shifted

As many as 22 prisoners were injured, one of them seriously, after a barracks at the Bhind district jail in Madhya Pradesh collapsed on early Saturday morning, police said. The remaining 233 inmates were shifted to Gwalior, and the British-era jail building would not be used any longer, a senior official said. A barracks on the first floor collapsed on the floor underneath around 5.10 am, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI over phone. One Uday Singh, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to Gwalior for treatment while 20 other prisoners were admitted to the district hospital, he said. Another prisoner who had only minor bruises was discharged after administering first aid, the SP added.

Uday Singh's condition was stated to be stable, he said.

There were 255 prisoners inside the prison at the time of the incident. The other 233 inmates were shifted to the Gwalior Central Jail, Singh said, adding that the district jail was being ''de-notified'' and the building would no longer be used.

The building is 150 years old and it was converted into a prison 1958, according to SP Singh. The structure on the first floor collapsed after being weakened as a result of incessant rains over the last couple of days, he said. ''As soon as we got information, police personnel were rushed to the jail for rescue operation... There was no loss of life. No one escaped," the SP said. Bhind district collector Santosh Kumar S told PTI on Saturday night that he was going to order an inquiry by a committee into the incident.

