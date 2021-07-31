Left Menu

Jharkhand govt recommends CBI probe in alleged killing of Dhanbad ADJ

Jharkhand government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged killing of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand, in Dhanbad.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged killing of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand, in Dhanbad. This comes after Additional District Judge Uttam Anand posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Earlier on Friday, Supreme Court took Suo Motu Cognizance of the alleged killing. Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana while taking Suo Motu Cognizance said that the Supreme Court wants to address the safety and security of the judicial officers in the country.

Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana while taking Suo Motu Cognizance said that the Supreme Court wants to address the safety and security of the judicial officers in the country. According to the police, Anand was taking a morning walk when a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police. As per the police, initially, the body could not be identified. However, later, Anand's family approached the police following which the body was identified. No one was arrested in connection with the case so far, it added.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mayur Patel said, "An investigation is being done regarding today's incident. Different teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. Whatever points have come to the fore will be taken into consideration while investigating the case." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

