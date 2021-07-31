Bengaluru Police raids clubs, hotels running prostitution rackets

Bengaluru Police on Saturday has raided 11 clubs, 11 spas and 12 hotels running prostitution rackets, gambling, and betting in the last month, tweeted Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City on Saturday. "The police have taken 291 accused in custody and other three cases related to cricket betting have been registered," he tweeted.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

