UP: 16-year-old girl abducted by occultist

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 01-08-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 00:27 IST
UP: 16-year-old girl abducted by occultist
A case has been registered against an occultist for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl from an area under the Revti police station here in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

Revti Station House Officer (SHO) Yadvendra Pandey said that the girl had gone to Abhijeet Upadhyay alias Joga Baba on June 29.

Following a complaint from the girl's father on Friday night, a case was registered against the occultist, he said.

A search is on to arrest Upadhyay, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

