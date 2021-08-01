Left Menu

Myanmar military ruler promises elections, says ready to work with ASEAN

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 01-08-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 08:46 IST
Myanmar military ruler promises elections, says ready to work with ASEAN
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday promised new multi-party elections and said his government is ready to work with any special envoy named by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He spoke in a televised address six months after the army seized power from a civilian government after disputed elections won by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party, which he described as "terrorists". (Writing by Kay Johnson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021