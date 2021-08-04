Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes

Left Menu

04-08-2021
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned again on Wednesday as the Opposition continued to protest over various issues.

Moments before the 15-minute adjournment, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had moved the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passage.

Earlier, the House passed two bills -- the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -- after short debates amid the din.

As opposition members continued raising slogans, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the proceedings of the House for 15 minutes till 2.56 pm.

He also warned members not to record proceedings on mobile phones as it was against the rules of the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, the proceedings of the House were adjourned till 2 pm as slogan-shouting MLAs of the TMC and other opposition parties trooped into the well of the House, some holding placards, to demand a discussion on the issue of Pegasus spyware being used to snoop on opposition leaders, government critics and journalists.

