Fire breaks out at Delhi factory

A fire broke out on the roof of a factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday, officials said.

Information was received that a fire had broken out in an air conditioner on the roof of the factory. Some furniture was also kept there and caught fire, the fire brigade officials said.

Advertisement

Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control by 1.45 pm, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)