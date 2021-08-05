Left Menu

Kerala: Expat vaccinated with Covaxin seeks for revaccination with Covishield

An expat working in Saudi Arabia submitted a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking permission to get re-vaccinated with Covishield after being fully vaccinated with Covaxin. The court sought the Central government's view on this and adjourned the matter to August 9.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 05-08-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 14:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An expat working in Saudi Arabia submitted a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking permission to get re-vaccinated with Covishield after being fully vaccinated with Covaxin. The court sought the Central government's view on this and adjourned the matter to August 9. A Kannur native, Girikumar Thekkan Kunnumpurath (50), submitted the petition stating that Covaxin is not recognised in Saudi Arabia and as per his visa stipulation, he has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 or he would lose his job.

According to the petition, he returned to India due to the COVID second wave in Saudi Arabia in January and when the Centre provided vaccines for people aged above 45, he registered on the Cowin portal using his passport details. "He got the first Covaxin dose on April 17, and the second a month later. It was only after receiving Covaxin that he came to know that it is not approved by the Saudi government. Had the authorities informed the public about the non-recognition of Covaxin earlier, he would not have taken it. He never knew his decision would put his job abroad in jeopardy," read the petition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

