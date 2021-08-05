Left Menu

Ram Subhag Singh appointed as Himachal Chief Secy, Anil Kumar Khachi as State Election Commissioner

Ram Subhag Singh has been appointed as new the Chief Secretary and Anil Kumar Khachi as the State Election Commissioner.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:52 IST
Ram Subhag Singh appointed as Himachal Chief Secy, Anil Kumar Khachi as State Election Commissioner
Ram Subhag Singh appointed as new Chief Secretary . Image Credit: ANI
Ram Subhag Singh has been appointed as new the Chief Secretary and Anil Kumar Khachi as the State Election Commissioner. According to an order by the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday, both of them have been onboarded with immediate effect.

Ram Subhag Singh, a 1987-batch IAS officer was earlier looking after labor, industries, and transport and employment departments of the Himachal Pradesh government. Singh was also holding charge of the post of Managing Director of ropeways and rapid transport system development corporation. (ANI)

