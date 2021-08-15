Taliban say they have control of Afghan presidential palace - senior commanders
The Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan's presidential palace, two senior Taliban commanders present in Kabul told Reuters on Sunday, after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.
There was no confirmation from the Afghan government about the Taliban's claim. Government officials were not immediately contactable.
