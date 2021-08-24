Left Menu

STF Uttarakhand arrests Cameroon national from Bengaluru in cyber fraud case

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police in an operation in Bengaluru arrested a Cameroon national in a Rs 66 lakh cyber fraud case, informed the STF on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-08-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 12:32 IST
STF Uttarakhand arrests Cameroon national (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police in an operation in Bengaluru arrested a Cameroon national in a Rs 66 lakh cyber fraud case, informed the STF on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Ding Bobga Clowes alias Bobby Ibrahim.

Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said, "Electronic gadgets, more than a dozen mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, laptops and other electronic devices have been recovered from the accused." He further said that a woman from Dehradun was duped by an online fraudster of Rs 66 lakh on the pretext of selling her a foreign-breed dog.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

