Muraleedharan slams Vijayan govt over deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Wednesday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state and alleged that the state government had failed to protect the lives of people. Attacking the Kerala government over the situation in the state, Muraleedharan said Vijayan's illogical strategy and motivated media propaganda is costing the nation dearly.

In a tweet today, Muraleedharan wrote, "Alarming #COVID19 situation in Kerala, @vijayanpinarayi has clearly failed to protect people's lives. Kerala alone recorded 24,296 cases and 173 deaths yesterday @vijayanpinarayi's illogical strategy and motivated media propaganda costing dearly to the nation. #VijayanfailsKerala". India reported 37,593 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours with Kerala contributing to a majority of 24,296 fresh infections. As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 648 new fatalities in the country pushed the cumulative toll to 4,35,758.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 24,296 COVID-19 positive cases, the highest single-day spike by any state/Union Territory in the country on Tuesday. The state also registered 173 Covid fatalities. Earlier on August 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Kerala and discussed the public health response to COVID-19 in the state with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George.

As a part of the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, the total beneficiaries vaccinated across the country reached 59,55,04,593 including 61,90,930 who received shots in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

