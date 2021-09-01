Left Menu

Hong Kong activists jailed for illegal assembly in 2019 protests

They had pleaded guilty to charges, including organising and inciting others to take part in the illegal assembly on Oct. 20, 2019, when tens of thousands took to the streets and police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse them. The activists included Figo Chan, a former convenor of the now-disbanded Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF); Raphael Wong and Avery Ng of the League of Social Democrats political party; and former legislators Cyd Ho, Yeung Sum, Albert Ho and Leung Kwok-hung, who is known in Hong Kong as "Long Hair".

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-09-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 10:52 IST
Hong Kong activists jailed for illegal assembly in 2019 protests
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Seven Hong Kong democracy activists were sentenced on Wednesday to up to 16 months in jail for their role in an unauthorised assembly at the height of anti-government protests in 2019. They had pleaded guilty to charges, including organising and inciting others to take part in the illegal assembly on Oct. 20, 2019, when tens of thousands took to the streets and police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse them.

The activists included Figo Chan, a former convenor of the now-disbanded Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF); Raphael Wong and Avery Ng of the League of Social Democrats political party; and former legislators Cyd Ho, Yeung Sum, Albert Ho and Leung Kwok-hung, who is known in Hong Kong as "Long Hair". The sentences ranged from 11 months to 16 months.

Apart from Raphael Wong, the other defendants were all serving jail time in relation to other illegal assembly cases. Judge Amanda Woodcock told the District Court that while the city's mini-constitution "guarantees freedom of assembly, procession and demonstration," those rights are "not absolute."

"Restrictions were applied in the interests of public safety, public order and the protection of others' rights and freedoms," she said, referring to the Oct. 20 rally. The sentences are the latest to be handed down in connection with sometimes violent demonstrations that roiled the global financial hub in 2019.

The demonstrations were triggered by Beijing's tightening control over the former British colony, which was promised broad freedoms when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Beijing imposed a national security law last year that critics say is aimed at stamping out dissent, an assertion authorities in mainland China and Hong Kong reject.

Some democracy campaigners said the space for opposition voices was "shrinking". "We hope everyone understands that this is political prosecution," Chan Po-ying, the chairwoman of the League of Social Democrats, said outside court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021