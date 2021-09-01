Left Menu

Afghanistan crisis shows EU must seek greater military autonomy -Michel

Reuters | Ljubljana | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:20 IST
Afghanistan crisis shows EU must seek greater military autonomy -Michel
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The European Union must take action to be better prepared for military evacuations of its citizens in situations such as occurred in Afghanistan in recent weeks, EU Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"In my view, we do not need another such geopolitical event to grasp that the EU must strive for greater decision-making autonomy and greater capacity for action in the world," he told the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

Western nations scrambling to get their citizens out of Kabul after the Taliban takeover were dependent on the U.S. military to keep the airport running during airlifts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

