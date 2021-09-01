Left Menu

Woman drug peddler held, brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh seized

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh was seized from her possession in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint squad of police and the Excise department intercepted a vehicle at the Pattamundai area and seized the contraband weighing 50 gm, according to officials.

The suspected drug peddler has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 5 lakh, they said.

The woman is being interrogated to ascertain whether she acted as a conduit of a larger drug-trafficking racket, the officials added.

