Left Menu

Banks to operate full time in Bengal from Thursday: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said banks in the state would start functioning full time from Thursday.Banking hours were revised several times in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Bengal during the course of the second wave.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:09 IST
Banks to operate full time in Bengal from Thursday: Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said banks in the state would start functioning full-time from Thursday.

Banking hours were revised several times in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Bengal during the course of the second wave. ''Banks need to operate full time now. Many new accounts are being opened due to the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme. Therefore, we have decided to allow banks to operate as per the usual schedule," Banerjee said.

The usual banking hours are 10 am to 4 pm. Around 1.6 crore people are expected to be a part of the West Bengal government scheme, which was a part of the Trinamool Congress' election manifesto, aimed at providing financial assistance to women heads of families in the age group of 25-60 years.

Under the initiative, the state government will provide Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families, and Rs 500 to those belonging to the general category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021