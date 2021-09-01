Banks to operate full time in Bengal from Thursday: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said banks in the state would start functioning full-time from Thursday.

Banking hours were revised several times in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Bengal during the course of the second wave. ''Banks need to operate full time now. Many new accounts are being opened due to the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme. Therefore, we have decided to allow banks to operate as per the usual schedule," Banerjee said.

The usual banking hours are 10 am to 4 pm. Around 1.6 crore people are expected to be a part of the West Bengal government scheme, which was a part of the Trinamool Congress' election manifesto, aimed at providing financial assistance to women heads of families in the age group of 25-60 years.

Under the initiative, the state government will provide Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families, and Rs 500 to those belonging to the general category.

