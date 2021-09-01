Left Menu

Coal India distributes jute and cloth bags to street vendors and cab drivers

The distribution of bags is a week-long drive and different locations of the city will be covered under this environment-friendly initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:28 IST
Coal India distributes jute and cloth bags to street vendors and cab drivers
A dedicated e-rickshaw decorated with AKAM banners will move along with the distribution team to spread the message of Green Energy. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

As part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, Coal India Ltd.(CIL), under the Ministry of Coal has undertaken an innovative step through the distribution of jute and cloth bags to hundreds of street vendors and cab/ rickshaw drivers in and around the city of Kolkata. The distribution of bags is a week-long drive and different locations of the city will be covered under this environment-friendly initiative. A dedicated e-rickshaw decorated with AKAM banners will move along with the distribution team to spread the message of Green Energy.

The campaign will spread the message of AzadikaAmritMahotsav and encourage users to switch over to eco-friendly options like jute and cloth bags with a reduction in single-use plastic for day to day purposes.

Besides the above, a special Painting Competition was conducted by CCL Giridih Area at DAV Giridih. The topic of the competition was "Go Green, Drink Clean". Students depicted their thoughts and highlighted the message of Sustainable Development through their creative and inspiring paintings.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021