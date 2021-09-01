Firozabad CMO transferred as about 40 die of suspected dengue

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred the chief medical officer in Firozabad, where about 40 people, mostly children, died of suspected dengue.

Now, Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi will be the new CMO. He till now held the charge of the additional CMO in Hapur.

CMO Neeta Kulshresth has been transferred from Firozabad as senior consultant of Aligarh's Malkhan Singh District Hospital, an order issued here said.

The order, however, did not mention the reason for the transfer. Earlier on Tuesday, Firozabad BJP MLA Manish Asija had claimed that 44 people died of suspected dengue in the district since August 22-23.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had on Monday visited some dengue patients.

''Till now, 32 children and seven adults have died,'' the chief minister had said after the visit, adding that the death of children will be probed to ascertain its reason by a team from King George's Medical University in Lucknow. All schools for Classes 1 to 8 were closed by the district administration till September 6 due to the suspected dengue outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)