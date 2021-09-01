Left Menu

Rohtak: 20-year-old man held for murder of family members

Besides, on the basis of the CCTV footage collected from the area and technical details collected by police teams, he emerged as the prime accused.However, we are not ruling out involvement of others, including the accuseds friends or other family members, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:29 IST
Rohtak: 20-year-old man held for murder of family members
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Police has arrested a 20-year-old man, who was allegedly behind the killing of four of his family members in the state's Rohtak, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on August 27 when four members of a family were shot dead inside their house.

While a 45-year-old property dealer, his wife, and mother-in-law succumbed to the bullet injuries on the spot, their 19-year-old daughter died in a hospital two days later.

During the investigation, the property dealer's 20-year-old son emerged as the prime accused after which he was arrested, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma said.

"The accused, Abhishek, was arrested on Tuesday evening," Sharma told reporters.

The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered, he said.

Asked about the reason why the accused killed members of his own family, Sharma said, ''Abhishek's personal conduct, financial and other reasons could be possible reasons, but the exact intention behind the murder will be known during further investigations." "However, as investigations are on, it won't be correct to pinpoint one particular reason at this stage," the SP said.

Replying to a question about what brought Abhishek under the scanner, the SP said he frequently kept changing his statements. Besides, based on the CCTV footage collected from the area and technical details collected by police teams, he emerged as the prime accused.

''However, we are not ruling out the involvement of others, including the accused's friends or other family members'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021