Goa: Six fishermen rescued by lifeguards at Colva beach

At least six fishermen who got pulled in by rip currents were rescued by lifeguards at Colva beach in South Goa, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, when the fishermen, who were in their 20s, got pulled in by strong currents while fishing close to the shore, it was stated. As per a statement released by Drishti Marine, an agency employed at the coastal state's beaches, lifeguards stationed in the area ventured into the sea and brought the fishermen back to safety and no one was injured in the incident.

