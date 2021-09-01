Left Menu

Goa: Six fishermen rescued by lifeguards at Colva beach

At least six fishermen who got pulled in by rip currents were rescued by lifeguards at Colva beach in South Goa, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, when the fishermen, who were in their 20s, got pulled in by strong currents while fishing close to the shore, it was stated.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:31 IST
Goa: Six fishermen rescued by lifeguards at Colva beach
  • Country:
  • India

At least six fishermen who got pulled in by rip currents were rescued by lifeguards at Colva beach in South Goa, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, when the fishermen, who were in their 20s, got pulled in by strong currents while fishing close to the shore, it was stated. As per a statement released by Drishti Marine, an agency employed at the coastal state's beaches, lifeguards stationed in the area ventured into the sea and brought the fishermen back to safety and no one was injured in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021