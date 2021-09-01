Maha: FIR against Dharur municipal council president for molestation

Dharur Municipal Council president was booked by the police in Beed district of Maharashtra for allegedly molesting a pregnant woman at his clinic, an official said on Wednesday. The woman stated in her complaint that the accused (60), a gynaecologist, touched her inappropriately after she visited his clinic for a sonography procedure here in the Beed district on Tuesday, the official said. An FIR was registered against the municipal council president, who belongs to BJP, under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said. Meanwhile, a local association of doctors claimed it was a false case and called for a bandh in Dharur town on Wednesday.

