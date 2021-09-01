Kupwara transport officer, 3 others booked for corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Kupwara district has booked an Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) and three other persons under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly running a ''deep nexus'' to fleece the general public, officials said Wednesday. ''A surprise check was conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau into the allegation that ARTO Kupwara has planted one person -- Bilal Ahmad Sheikh -- to run all the affairs of his office like Travel Test, Replacement of Driving Licence, Fitness, Learning Licence, Audit Approval, Registration and Print Card for collecting money by illegal means,'' an ACB spokesman said.

He said during the checking at the driving test site, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh was found actively involved in conducting the tests with the officials of Assistant Regional Transport Office, Kupwara.

He said a search of Sheikh’s car led to the recovery of 138 original driving licences besides various other incriminating material like provisional appointment slips for driving tests, application reference slips, application for addition of new class of vehicle, journey sheets of vehicles, transport plans, learners’ licence, handwritten details regarding tests held on August 4.

He said a case has been registered under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and section 120-B of Indian Penal Code against Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi (Assistant Regional Transport Officer Kupwara), Khursheed Ahmad Kanna (Motor Vehicle Inspector), Abdul Hamid Bhat (Motor Vehicle Inspector) and Bilal Ahmad Sheikh (private agent) for improper performance of public duty in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy.

''During initial investigation, it came to the fore that there is a deep nexus among accused officers of the Transport Department and the private agents (brokers) to fleece the general public. “To break this unholy nexus, ACB conducted searches of residential premises of Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi (ARTO Kupwara) at Nowshera in Baramulla and residential premises of Bilal Ahmad Sheikh at Vilgam in Kupwara in pursuance to the warrants issued by Court of Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Baramulla,'' the spokesman said.

He said during searches, Rs 15 lakh cash and various incriminating material having bearing on the case were recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)