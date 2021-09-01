Court quashes Look Out Circular against man in connection with bank fraud case

A Delhi court has set aside a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against a man in relation to a Rs 8,100-crore bank fraud case, saying State's interference with the fundamental rights of the citizens cannot be countenanced upon mere propitious anticipations.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana made the observations in a money laundering case related to Gujarat-based pharma firm Sterling Biotech.

The court passed the order on an application filed by Suresh Nandlal Rohira who had sought directions to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to revoke LOC issued against him in July, 2019 and allow him to travel abroad to join a job at a company based in Singapore.

The court noted that the ED, during the argument on the application, failed to cite any plausible explanation as to how applicant taking a job abroad would be prejudicial to the economic interest of the country. “In my considered opinion, when the State attempts to curtail the right of life and liberty of an individual, the State action must be necessarily an exercise of utmost responsibility and restraint. State's interference with the fundamental rights of the citizens cannot be countenanced upon mere propitious anticipations,” the judge said.

The judge said that Rohira had a fundamental right to travel abroad for earning his livelihood guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The court noted that the probe in the case was pending since 2017 and Rohira had been extensively examined by ED on multiple occasions and that, till date, nothing incriminating has been reported against him.

''As a cumulative effect of the above said discussion, I am of the considered opinion that the impugned LOC and the extension thereof cannot be legally permitted to be continued. Consequently, the impugned LOC and its extension is hereby set aside,'' the judge.

The court was told by Rohira's advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana that he had neither been arraigned as an accused nor he was reported to be evading his arrest or appearance.

To the contrary, he has always responded to the summons issued by ED and has duly joined the investigations as and when summoned by the investigating officer, the counsel said.

So far, the agency has chargesheeted over 190 accused, including seven individuals and over 180 companies in the case.

The accused included main promoters of Sterling Group - Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Hiteshkumar Narendrabhai Patel - and Rajbhushan Dixit, Chartered Accountant Hemant Hathi, and middleman Gagan Dhawan.

The charge sheet, filed under the various provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, accused the company of taking loans from a consortium led by Andhra Bank which had turned into non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans.

The charge sheet said that the accused manipulated figures in the balance sheets of their flagship companies and induced banks to sanction higher loans.

