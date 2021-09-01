4 dead, 5 injured in Bikaner car accident

Four people died and five more were injured when the car they were travelling in overturned in the Nal area of Bikaner on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were on their way to Bikaner from Jaisalmer when the accident occurred on the Jaisalmer highway, they said.

Two of them died on the spot, while two more succumbed to injuries during treatment at the PBM government hospital, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)