Left Menu

Case against two brothers under bonded labour act

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 00:36 IST
Case against two brothers under bonded labour act
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered on Wednesday against two brothers in Thane district for forcing people to work as bonded labourers after lending them or their families money, police said. The duo, residents of Pilje village in Bhiwandi tehsil, allegedly deployed indebted members of the Katkari tribal community for work in this way.

Around 20 persons had lodged a complaint alleging that they worked in brick kilns, farms and other businesses ran by the accused brothers, but never got paid in the last over 25 years, nor were they allowed to quit the job.

The First Information Report was registered against the duo under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, said an official.

But no arrest has been made yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

 Global
4
You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Sli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021