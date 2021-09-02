Left Menu

Biological E gets drug regulator's approval to conduct phase 2/3 trials on children

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct Phase 2 & 3 clinical trials for its anti-COVID shots called Corbevax on children between 5 and 18 years of age with certain conditions, sources told ANI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 09:44 IST
Biological E gets drug regulator's approval to conduct phase 2/3 trials on children
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct Phase 2 & 3 clinical trials for its anti-COVID shots called Corbevax on children between 5 and 18 years of age with certain conditions, sources told ANI. The trial will be conducted in ten locations.

The permission has been given to Biological E after the recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee. Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has already received emergency use authorisation (EUA) to inoculate children in the age group of 12-18. It is expected to be administered from the first week of October.

The trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine for phases 2 & 3 for children are underway, and its result is expected in September. It is to be noted that the government has made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to Biological E for 30 crore vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance; Warnings as Southeast Asia's biggest economies ease COVID-19 curbs and more

Health News Roundup: Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021