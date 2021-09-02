Left Menu

CBI arrests Anil Deshmukh's lawyer for 'manipulating' inquiry

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry in an extortion case against Deshmukh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 12:08 IST
CBI arrests Anil Deshmukh's lawyer for 'manipulating' inquiry
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry in an extortion case against Deshmukh. In a statement, CBI informed that the arrested accused Anand Daga has been brought to Delhi on transit remand.

"Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer has been arrested. He has been brought to Delhi on transit remand. Now, two people, including a CBI sub-inspector have been arrested in the case so far. Both arrested persons will be produced before the competent court," said CBI. On Wednesday, CBI arrested its Sub Inspector Abhishek Tiwari for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh in connection with the extortion case.

The arrests came after the CBI registered an FIR against the sub-inspector, a Nagpur-based Advocate, and unknown persons on certain allegations, including illegal gratification. On August 29, a report that was allegedly part of a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI got leaked in media. The report mentions that the agency had concluded that "no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh".

The CBI in its internal inquiry found that Deshmukh's legal team tried to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials in its preliminary inquiry. Strict action will be taken against the staff who were involved in the case. The investigation is underway to find out if more people were involved in the conspiracy to manipulate the documents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021