Left Menu

TMC runs sarkar of terror, murder, corruption: BJP MP

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raju Bista on Thursday said Trinamool Congress (TMC) runs a "sarkar of terror, murder and corruption".

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:48 IST
TMC runs sarkar of terror, murder, corruption: BJP MP
BJP MP Raju Bista (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Tarak Sarkar Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raju Bista on Thursday said Trinamool Congress (TMC) runs a "sarkar of terror, murder and corruption".

Speaking to ANI, Bista said, "Trinamool Congress is a sarkar (government) of terror, murder and corruption. It is very clear to the nation that TMC leaders are involved in various scams and they will be treated as per the law. ED or CBI are independent organisations. Leaders should cooperate with them if they ask for any queries." The BJP spokesperson's remarks came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a Prosecution Complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the Narada sting operation case against TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee.

On the proposed tripartite talks to resolve the Darjeeling hills crisis, the party spokesperson said, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should join the tripartite meeting to discuss the permanent political solution for the hills, Terai and Dooars region. If Didi (Mamata Banerjee) really wants to resolve the crisis, then she should come forward with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah." Taking a dig at the state government's initiative to open two schools offering studies in Kamtapuri language, Bista said that Mamata Banerjee always makes announcements, but never fulfils them. "So if she really wants to do something for the people, we are always ready to support her," he added.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal for a five-day tour on September 5. During her visit, she will attend several administrative meetings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021