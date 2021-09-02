Left Menu

2 men involved in over 20 cases of burglary, theft arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:40 IST
2 men involved in over 20 cases of burglary, theft arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Two men allegedly involved in over 20 cases of burglary and theft have been arrested in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said on Thursday.

Sachin Kumar (49) and Mohd Shadab (45) were identified with the help of CCTV footage and later arrested using technical surveillance, they said.

The police said three gold chains, a gold pendant, diamond earrings, Rs 54,000 cash, artificial jewellery, mobile phones, wristwatches and a two-wheeler were recovered from them among other items.

''Both the accused are habitual and professional burglars who forged Aadhaar cards and registration certificates of vehicles used in commission of crime to hide their identity from police. They even used chemical substances and equipments to break locks of houses to commit the offences,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Shadab was previously involved in more than 52 criminal cases, and Kumar six, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021