ED files case in Rs 200 cr duping of ex-Ranbaxy promoter's wife

By Shailesh Yadav The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Rohini Jail inmate Sukesh Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wife of former promoter Ranbaxy Shivinder Mohan Singh of Rs 200 crore, a source told ANI.

A money laundering case has been registered against Chandrashekar and his aides Deepak Ramdani and Pradeep Ramdani and others for duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh. The ED has registered the case based on the FIR registered by Delhi Police, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as a Law Ministry official who promised to help with her husband's cases.

According to sources, ECIR was registered on August 8 a day after Delhi Police registered an FIR against Chandrashekar. The ED will register one more ECIR in the case where Japna Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh was also cheated of around Rs 4 crore by conmen Chandrashekar and his aides.

According to sources in ED, this case of duping had surfaced in June during an ongoing investigation of a money laundering case against the Singh brothers. Investigations confirmed that something was amiss and the transactional data was not convincing. Further investigations led to unraveling the fact that the conman Sukesh Chandrashekar was at work.

Investigations into the calls revealed that they were not genuine and the conman had collected money in cash through Ramdani brothers in cash and also got amounts transferred to foreign jurisdictions, the sources said." "When ED started tracking the calls then it was revealed that these phone calls were spoofed ones," they said. Conman Chandrashekar who had posed as a government official and wanted to help the Singh brothers get bail and come out of jail. The sources said that Aditi Singh had paid Rs 150 crore cash in numerous tranches to Deepak and Pradeep. "All the cash payment was made in Delhi," they said.

ED sources said that Chandrashekar is the mastermind and had spoofed the Ministry's landline numbers using software to make the victim believe the call came from the Ministry. "Investigations led the complainant to believe that she was duped. Once complainant were convinced that the calls were spoofed they decided to file an FIR with Delhi Police. After the FIR and advised them to file an FIR to Delhi Police. On the FIR of Aditi Singh Delhi Police arrested Deepak Ramdani and Pradeep Ramdani. The ED had arrested Shivinder and others in a money laundering case on December 12, 2019. Since then the Singh brothers are in jail. (ANI)

