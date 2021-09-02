Left Menu

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 02-09-2021
Child electrocuted while playing
A one-and-a-half year old girl was electrocuted while playing at her mother's residence at Vembally near Kuravilangad in the district on Thursday.

The child was electrocuted as she touched the rear side of a refrigerator at the residence while playing hide and seek with her sister and other children from the neighbourhood, police said.

The incident occurred when the parents were away at work.

Although she was rushed to the nearby hospital, she could not be saved, police said.

