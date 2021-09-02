Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-09-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 21:47 IST
3 held with over 13 kg hashish in Jammu
Three narcotics smugglers were arrested by the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in two separate cases on a highway in Jammu, officials said.

Acting on a tip off regarding the smuggling of narcotic substances from the Kashmir Valley to Punjab, the ANTF swung into action and laid checkpoints at various places, they said.

During checking, a car Mahindra XUV was intercepted and a total 8.750 kilograms of hashish was recovered from Gurpreet Singh and Dev Karan – both from Punjab. The duo was taken into arrest, they added.

The car was also seized and an FIR under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act registered. Initial investigation revealed that this consignment was being carried from Sangam area of Kashmir Valley to Punjab.

The ANTF is investigating the case further to trace their links, officials said.

In the other case, the ANTF arrested Khalid Ahmad Khan of Srinagar and recovered 4.8 kgs of hashish from his possession, they said.

His interrogation revealed that the consignment was being taken from Kashmir to Delhi. The ANTF has appealed to the general public to extend all cooperation and share any information regarding drug dealers.

