Annoyed by father's scolding, 22-year-old commits suicide

A 22-year-old man took his own life by hanging himself from a tree in a village here after getting a scolding from his father, police said.

Hanuman Gurjar (22), a resident of Sheopuria left his house on a motorbike Wednesday evening, they said.

He allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a field around 300 metres away from Makhija road that falls under Deikheda police station of Bundi district, they added.

Police recovered his body from the spot around 9 am Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from his possession.

Following the identification on the basis of the identity card found in his pocket, the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

A case was lodged under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to investigate to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Gurjar was irritated about frequent scolding from his father.

On Wednesday as well, his father scolded him for not working properly, Station House Officer (SHO) Satyanarayan Gurjar said.

He packed his bag and left the house Wednesday night.

Since the youth had done something similar in the past in a fit of rage, the family members did not file a missing complaint and waited for his return.

The victim was married but his wife was currently living in her parental house. PTI COR MGA MGA

