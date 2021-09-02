Left Menu

Lieutenant General AK Suri carries out live firing from Rudra Helicopter

Army Aviation Corps Director General Lieutenant (Lt) General AK Suri on Thursday carried out live firing from the indigenous Rudra Helicopter during his visit to an aviation brigade.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:39 IST
Lieutenant General AK Suri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Army Aviation Corps Director General Lieutenant (Lt) General AK Suri on Thursday carried out live firing from the indigenous Rudra Helicopter during his visit to an aviation brigade. "Lieutenant General AK Suri, Director General & Colonel Commandant Army Aviation Corps carried out live firing from Rudra Helicopter during his visit to Aviation Brigade and lauded all Army Aviators for combat readiness. #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) tweeted.

The ALH Dhruv has now been converted into a Weapon System Integrated platform that can fire anti-tank and rockets against adversaries. The Indian Army operates a number of squadrons of the indigenous chopper which includes both weaponised and transport variants.

The ALH Dhruv is helping the Indian armed forces to fulfil their requirements for carrying a significant amount of supplies and men to forward positions in both northern and western borders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

