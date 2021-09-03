Left Menu

16 'Jamtara gang' members held near Kolkata

They used to take deliveries of fraudulently obtained goods at Kestopur, Rajarhat areas, the IPS officer said.The 16 were picked up from Kestopur, Sapoorji, Kasba and Dashdrone areas on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.These 16 people are residents of Jharkhands Jamtara, Giridih and Dhanbad districts, the officer said.

Updated: 03-09-2021
16 'Jamtara gang' members held near Kolkata
At least 16 people, all suspected members of the infamous gangs from Jamtara district of Jharkhand, were arrested from in and around Kolkata on the charge of duping people, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The police seized 188 debit cards of various banks, 78 mobile phones and six laptops from their possession, he said.

''In recent times the activities of infamous Jamtara gang were observed on the outskirts of Kolkata. They used to take deliveries of fraudulently obtained goods at Kestopur, Rajarhat areas,'' the IPS officer said.

The 16 were picked up from Kestopur, Sapoorji, Kasba and Dashdrone areas on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

''These 16 people are residents of Jharkhand's Jamtara, Giridih and Dhanbad districts,'' the officer said. Jamtara gang members used to siphon money from bank accounts of unsuspecting people by collecting their bank details through fraudulent means.

''We are interrogating them,'' the police officer added.

