Man get life term for raping minor daughter in UP

A POCSO Court at Kairana on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter last year.

POCSO Court judge Mumtaz Ali imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the accused after holding him guilty under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

According to the prosecution, the victim's mother had lodged a complaint against her husband, alleging that he raped their daughter in Jalalabad town of Shamli district on April 30, 2020.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the man and arrested him.

