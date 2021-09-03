Syrian air defenses confront hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-09-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 04:15 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syrian air defenses confronted hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus, the state news agency said early on Friday.
Syrian TV showed scenes from the air defenses confronting the targets in the sky of Damascus. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)
