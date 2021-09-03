Left Menu

Syrian air defences fire on Israeli missiles over Damascus - state news

Syrian air defences shot down missiles fired by Israel in the skies over the capital Damascus, Syria's state news agency said early on Friday. "The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction southeast of Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus," a Syrian military source was quoted as saying in a statement published on state television.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 05:31 IST
Syrian air defences shot down missiles fired by Israel in the skies over the capital Damascus, Syria's state news agency said early on Friday.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction southeast of Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus," a Syrian military source was quoted as saying in a statement published on state television. Syrian TV showed scenes of air defences shooting at targets over the city.

"Our air defence confronted the aggressor's missiles and shot down most of them, and the losses were limited to materiel," the statement said. The Israeli military declined comment on the reported strike in Syria. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Pullin)

