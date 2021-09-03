Left Menu

Man held for assaulting healthcare worker in Jharkhand's Dumka

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a healthcare worker at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Jharkhand's Dumka.

ANI | Dumka (Jharkhand) | Updated: 03-09-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 10:07 IST
Man held for assaulting healthcare worker in Jharkhand's Dumka
Screen grab from the viral video.. Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a healthcare worker at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Jharkhand's Dumka. Jama police station in-charge, Jitendra Singh told ANI that the accused, Sikandar Mahto, attacked an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) on Wednesday.

"When we received the information, we reached the vaccination centre and arrested the accused. An FIR has been registered. A video of the assault has also gone viral," said Singh. The victim of the assault, Rita Soren said that she along with other healthcare workers were beaten with slippers.

"When we were on duty at the Sejakoda health centre, we directed people to be patient and maintain a queue. But he got furious and picked up a slipper and started beating us," said Soren. As per allegations levelled by the people present at the vaccination centre, the accused was drunk.

"I condemn the act. Our healthcare workers are diligently serving the people to fight the pandemic," said Dr Sanchayan, In-charge of Sejakoda Health Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

